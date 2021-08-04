Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 14,613 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,492. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.57. The company has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

