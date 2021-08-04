Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $29,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after buying an additional 259,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.84. 31,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,721. The stock has a market cap of $253.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $259.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.60.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.