Welch & Forbes LLC Has $132.88 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 2.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.63% of CarMax worth $132,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 107.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.93.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $138.56. 7,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,394. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $139.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

