Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $21,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,830,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,936,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after buying an additional 702,552 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,750,000 after buying an additional 677,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after acquiring an additional 584,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $72.71. 2,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,657. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

