Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

