West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WST. KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST stock opened at $422.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $422.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 20.58%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,958,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

