Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Plans None Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) announced a None dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend payment by 83.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:WHG opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.55. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.16.

Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

