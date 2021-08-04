Westwood Management Corp IL Has $34.99 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Westwood Management Corp IL grew its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,850 shares during the period. Signature Bank comprises about 2.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $34,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.56.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $231.48. 7,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,115. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.84.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

