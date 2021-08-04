Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 1,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,912. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

