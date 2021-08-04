Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 223,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,000. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 964,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,100,000 after acquiring an additional 266,459 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,617,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 160,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

EMLC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 74,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,149. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.39.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.