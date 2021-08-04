William Blair Weighs in on Visa Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Visa in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

V opened at $237.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.17. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $461.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,598,066. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

