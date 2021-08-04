William Richard White Sells 4,441 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $97,835.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $159,380.00.

Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.35. 156,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,079. The stock has a market cap of $708.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.