Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public has raised its dividend payment by 29.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $212.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.56.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.