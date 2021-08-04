Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) EVP Stacy Peterson Sells 3,220 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $551,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WING stock opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 182.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.42. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after buying an additional 424,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after buying an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after buying an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

