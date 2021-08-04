Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $172.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.42.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Wingstop by 22.9% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 66.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after buying an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Wingstop by 11.0% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 6.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,671 shares of company stock worth $15,498,565. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

