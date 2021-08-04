WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $54.37. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $54.11, with a volume of 135,808 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGS. Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 74,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,490.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

