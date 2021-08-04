WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 40,208 shares.The stock last traded at $47.38 and had previously closed at $47.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EPS)

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

