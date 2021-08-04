WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 40,208 shares.The stock last traded at $47.38 and had previously closed at $47.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.