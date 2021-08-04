Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Sets New 12-Month High at $271.50

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 271.50 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 271.30 ($3.54), with a volume of 1035531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.60 ($3.50).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRW shares. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, July 5th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 228.01.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

