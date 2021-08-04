Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Sets New 12-Month High at $271.50

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 271.50 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 271.30 ($3.54), with a volume of 1035531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.60 ($3.50).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRW shares. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, July 5th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 228.01.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.