Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $151.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Securities upped their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of WWD stock opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a 1-year low of $73.81 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.89.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. Woodward’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 63.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,427,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $83,850,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after buying an additional 54,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.