Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WWD traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.08. The stock had a trading volume of 996,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a 12 month low of $73.81 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

