Woori Financial Group Inc. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

WF stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. Woori Financial Group has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

