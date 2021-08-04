Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $235.36 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

