Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Workday by 41.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,956,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $233.42. 11,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.78. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.