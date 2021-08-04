WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,042.55 ($13.62).

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPP. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report on Friday, June 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Insiders have purchased a total of 7,874 shares of company stock worth $7,652,960 in the last ninety days.

LON WPP traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 940.60 ($12.29). The company had a trading volume of 695,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,936. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The stock has a market cap of £11.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 976.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

