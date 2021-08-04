WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $77.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WPP by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WPP has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

