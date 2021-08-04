Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Tops $321.94 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $321.94 or 0.00820138 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $618,442.94 and approximately $10,177.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00102311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00143841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.03 or 1.00167880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00843214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

