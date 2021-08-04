Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WH opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

WH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.