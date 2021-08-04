Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XBC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$5.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Shares of XBC stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.97. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

