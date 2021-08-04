Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 229,394 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Xerox by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Xerox by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

