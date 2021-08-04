Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,808 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Havens Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 10.2% during the second quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Xilinx by 6.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,345 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,128 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Xilinx by 27.2% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after buying an additional 83,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,172. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $146.46 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

