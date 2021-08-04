Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) VP Catia Hagopian Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,814,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,431. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.60.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 10.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,921 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 92.5% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 28,254 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.