Xometry, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on August 9th (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Xometry had issued 6,875,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $302,500,000 based on an initial share price of $44.00. During Xometry’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Get Xometry alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. Xometry has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $97.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xometry stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.