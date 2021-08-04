XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.51.

XPeng stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. 237,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,363,926. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 3,346.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of XPeng by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

