XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $6.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.54.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $85.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $75.63 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $8,666,061.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,169,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $6,610,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 159,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 22.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 69.2% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

