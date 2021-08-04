Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YMAB opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.28. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research analysts have commented on YMAB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,071.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 6,864 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $244,152.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,453,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,409,750.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,519. 31.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

