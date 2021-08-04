Yalla Group (YALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Yalla Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.01 million. On average, analysts expect Yalla Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YALA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. 4,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,400. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -647.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YALA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

