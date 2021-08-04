YAM Achieves Market Cap of $7.83 Million (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. YAM has a total market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.90 or 0.00846897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00094941 BTC.

About YAM

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official website is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

