Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Neil M. Mackenzie Buys 44,600 Shares of Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Neil M. Mackenzie purchased 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$60,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,075,467 shares in the company, valued at C$1,451,880.45.

Neil M. Mackenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Neil M. Mackenzie purchased 5,400 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$7,398.00.

TSE YGR opened at C$1.41 on Wednesday. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$120.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yangarra Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.59.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

