YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,219,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 1,043,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,065.7 days.

OTCMKTS:YASKF opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.