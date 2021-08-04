YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,219,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 1,043,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,065.7 days.
OTCMKTS:YASKF opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
