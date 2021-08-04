Yelp (YELP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Yelp to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Yelp has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:YELP opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -243.32 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26. Yelp has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $88,024.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.47.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

