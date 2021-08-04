YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Piper Sandler

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.63.

NYSE:YETI opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $101.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 19.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of YETI by 261.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of YETI by 7.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

