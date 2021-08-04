Yield Guild Games Price Tops $2.34 on Exchanges (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $174.12 million and approximately $21.71 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00005879 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00048241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00100413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00142164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,834.87 or 0.99905739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.97 or 0.00850124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,275,864 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.