Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Down 17.5% in July

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 285,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

YRD stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

