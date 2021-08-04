Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $665.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to post sales of $665.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.80 million. Stericycle reported sales of $598.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stericycle.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $69.75. 315,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -538.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.54.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

