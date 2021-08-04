Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to post $164.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.96 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $63.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $585.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.61 million to $630.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $892.70 million, with estimates ranging from $826.36 million to $999.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

XHR traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,313. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 70,165 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 168,614 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

