Zacks: Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce ($0.87) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,238. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.62.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,642,090. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 241,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

