Zacks: Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,254,000 after acquiring an additional 134,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,324. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

