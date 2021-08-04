Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.68. Summit Materials posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,193,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,793,000 after buying an additional 1,281,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 973.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 667,354 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.18. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

