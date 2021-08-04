Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Intersect ENT reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XENT. SVB Leerink raised Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $795.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

