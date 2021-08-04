Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.54. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

